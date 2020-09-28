Visakhapatnam: Parents stage protest against fee hike

Visakhapatnam: Parents staged a protest near Timpany school on Monday demanding the school management to collect only the tuition fee.



In times of the pandemic, many parents face severe financial crisis and hence they protested against the steep hike in the school fee.

Earlier, the parents submitted an application expressing their concerns over fee hike to District Educational Officer B Lingeswara Reddy.

With the school management making it compulsory to pay the completed fee, the parents approached the MRO office and staged a protest. Some of them also claimed a cell tower urging the officials concerned to intervene and solve their problem.

BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, YSRCP leader KK Raju and the DEO, among others, convinced the parents that their issue will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.