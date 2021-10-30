Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan to visit port city tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: General secretary of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is visiting Visakhapatnam on Sunday to extend support to the Ukku stir.

Briefing the media here on Friday, he said the JSP chief responded to the requests made by the unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Visakha Ukku Nirvasitula Ikya Sangam that Pawan Kalyan's presence at the camp would give a boost to the 250-day-long agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao said that all unions of the plant, displaced families are eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan's visit.

General secretary of JSP Siva Sankar Rao said that Pawan Kalyan had already submitted a letter requesting the Union government to rethink about privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as it is associated with the sentiments of the people of both the States and involved sacrifice of 32 lives.

The Jana Sena chief is scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport on 31st noon and would directly visit both the camps at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant before addressing the public meeting at 2 pm.

Siva Sankar Rao said that 500 volunteers would extend support to the police in assisting them to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incident during the visit.

Meanwhile, JSP leaders expressed concern over the permission which is yet to be granted by the police for the public meeting. Till Friday evening, the police denied permission for Pawan Kalyan to conduct the meeting. Seeking permission from the police, the JSP leaders staged a protest in the evening and mentioned that the State government is scared of JSP chief's arrival and hence refuses to give permission for the public meeting.