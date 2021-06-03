Visakhapatnam: Pedalling away to stay fit

Visakhapatnam: As group activities and workouts have come to a halt in these times of pandemic, cycling, for some, offers a better alternative to enhance physical as well as mental wellness.

Ahead of the 'World Bicycle Day', cycling enthusiasts vouch for umpteen health benefits the simple exercise provides. Having associated with cycling for the past one year, senior consultant, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Suman Das, says that he is quite comfortable to go on for a 200-km cycling trek that allows him to focus not just on the health benefits the adventure offers but also on a holistic workout.

"When we go on a trek, it is not about who reaches the destination first. Along with building physical endurance, cycling helps in boosting mental strength. The recent 200-km-long adventure took me almost eight hours. When I achieved the goal pedalling all the way, soaking in the lap of nature, I felt an adrenaline rush," shares Suman Das.

Local clubs such as Vizag Bay Cycling Club and Spartans – Pedal N Chain Cycling Club facilitate cycling enthusiasts to push their boundaries by organising treks that even extend up to 600-km and above.

As playing cricket on the road or visiting a neighbourhood park for a walk or a jog is still not considered a safe outdoor activity amid the prevailing pandemic situation, those confined to home are evincing interest in pedalling away for a while.

"Spending time with friends and indulging in an outdoor sport appears to be a distant dream now. Yes, but I do steal time to enjoy cycling for a minimum 20 minutes a day to de-stress myself as spending hours indoors puts me off," says M Abhinav, another cycling enthusiast.

As a means to cope with partial curfew-induced boredom, children too are finding cycling a far better choice to de-clutter their mind. In times of coronavirus pandemic when health and fitness take precedence over the rest, experts reiterate that cycling has plenty of benefits that include keeping heart rate perfect, obesity under check, and cholesterol and blood pressure levels normal.

The benefits the two wheels with pedals provide are not only confined to individuals but also help bring down carbon emissions.