Visakhapatnam: Plans for proposed park at FACOR layout move forward

Visakhapatnam : In a step to improve community amenities, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma directed engineering officials to prepare plans for the construction of a park at FACOR layout at Zone-IV.

Inspecting the site of the park along with engineering and town planning officials here on Wednesday, the Commissioner examined the site accompanied by members of the Residents Welfare Association.

During the inspection, executive officer PVV Satyanarayana Raju briefed the Commissioner about the previous proposal to establish a park in an acre of site. However, the proposal could not make any headway due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, residents of the neighbourhood said they had already raised Rs 20 lakh for the construction of the park. Keeping the hilly terrain in view, the Commissioner assured the association members that once the plan for the park gets finalised, work would commence for the same.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the RWA members, zonal commissioner Siva Prasad and Swachh Visakha ambassador V Balamohandas, among others.