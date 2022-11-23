Visakhapatnam Port Authority's multimodal maritime summit concludes

Visakhapatnam: The two-day-long PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Summit 2022 featured by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) concluded here on Wednesday. As a part of it, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Lt Cdr BM Ravindranath Reddy elaborated about the state master plan for port connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Environment Monitoring Committee, VPA, S Ramakrishna Rao briefed about 'global warming a challenge for sustainable marine environment.' Sharing details of the port targets, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao stated that the VPA is committed towards completing the targets in a time-bound manner as per the guidelines set by the Ministry.

General manager of CONCOR, Visakhapatnam, Kishore focused on future prospects of containerisation in India. Enhancing the share of coastal shipping, trade promotion at VPA, Gati Shakti NMP portal demonstration were some of the other topics covered during the summit held as per the call given by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The summit was held in the presence of Deputy Chairman of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey, heads of departments and other senior officers of the port.