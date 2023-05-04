Visakhapatnam: Port stadium to be a one-stop destination for sports enthusiasts

Visakhapatnam: Confined to various government events, weddings and other private programmes, Port Trust Diamond Jubilee Stadium will now be revamped as a sought-after destination for sports and amusement.



With an investment of crores of rupees, the revamped port stadium aims to cater to all sections of people and diverse age groups.

As a part of the revamping exercise, the grounds of the stadium wherein many used to play cricket will now be catering to various sports activities as it will be endowed with six cricket pitches and eight badminton, four volleyball and four basketball courts. As such, the upgraded stadium will turn into a holistic entertainment and sports hub.

Inaugurated three decades ago, the port stadium hosted a number of government-related programmes thus far.

Facilitated with substantial greenery, indoor stadiums and sports zones, the stadium is going through a complete facelift which includes a go-karting track, a water theme park, an amphitheatre, virtual game zone, fun zone and a snow world.

Besides, three badminton courts and five wooden courts suitable for professionals and beginners will be developed.

Apart from hosting national and international sports events, Visakhapatnam will soon be a coaching hub for indoor and outdoor sports enthusiasts. The responsibility to transform the stadium has been entrusted upon Vishwanadh Sports Club. Speaking to The Hans India, managing director of the club B Narendra Kumar says, “The stadium is going to become a one-stop destination for sports and amusement. Already, summer camp has been initiated for six to 18-year age groups.

They get an opportunity to pick from a list of several activities such as badminton, volleyball, athletics, basketball, painting, dance, music, etc. National-level professional coaches are providing training to the participants in various disciplines.”

Soon, the stadium will host the 19th WKI International Karate Championship in another few months. The championship would see participation from 15 countries. Sharing timelines, B Pramod, another MD of the sports club, says that the up gradation work will be completed in the next six months.