Visakhapatnam: QR coded textbooks for students of Classes I to VII

Visakhapatnam: Students studying from Classes I to VII can not only read lessons but also listen to them, watch subject-wise videos, browse through extra content and access interactive material.

Expanding the horizons of learning and making digital content reach children beyond their social strata, the Department of School Education – State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) decided to enable QR-coded textbooks for the Classes I to VII this academic year.

Given the encouraging response received froranim the teachers, parents and students, the authorities concerned increased the availability of Quick Response (QR) coded textbooks till Class VII instead of confining it to Classes I to VI in the last academic year.

By scanning the QR codes, students can access the digital content downloading Diksha App in smartphones. "Along with students, an exclusive QR code is provided to teachers to help them design the teaching material. While extra content is enabled for students to facilitate learning beyond textbooks, multi-grade classroom teaching is made easy for the teachers through the platform," shares TVS Ramesh, Academic Monitoring officer of Samagra Shiksha.

With parents evincing increased interest in digital literacy, they find the video lessons quite handy to follow and help their wards in absorbing the content at home. Interactive assessments, activity-based exercises, lessons with examples and additional content aid in making the digital lessons appealing to students. Apart from the QR-coded textbooks, education officials say bilingual textbooks too will be facilitated to students of Classes I to VII for non-language subjects in government and aided schools. "Last academic year, the bilingual textbooks were introduced for Classes I to VI for non-language subjects. Now, they will be made available for students till Class VII," adds Ramesh.