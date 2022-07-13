Visakhapatnam: Railway Police Force organises bike rally

Visakhapatnam: Marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Railway Police Force (RPF) of Waltair Division organised a bike rally here on Tuesday.

75 RPF personnel took part in the bike rally. This apart, 10 RPF personnel will travel across different states on five bikes and reach New Delhi on August 14.

All these bikers will be received by the Railway Minister at New Delhi. Meanwhile, the RPF band from Kharagpur presented patriotic songs.

Flagging off the rally at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, said that the participants would spread the message of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and achievements of Railways.

Further, the DRM added that the bikers would share insights into the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in addition to creating awareness about maintaining cleanliness in railway premises and safe travel during the journey.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer Deeptanshu Sharma and other officials were present.