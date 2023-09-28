Visakhapatnam: Railway Protection Force celebrates 39th Raising Day

Visakhapatnam: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Waltair Division celebrated the conclusion of 39th RPF Raising Day here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Ch Raghuvir highlighted the achievements of the force.

Marking the day, week-long programmes were organised, including tree plantation, organising public awareness etc.,

During the celebration, a brief presentation on achievement and accomplishments of RPF was given by the senior divisional security commissioner. Various initiatives taken by RPF for curbing the illegal activities, protection of railway assets, security enhancement and ensuring safety of the travelling public were highlighted.

Further, Raghuvir mentioned that RPF is one of the best protection forces in India and besides the core duty, RPF has gone beyond their ambit to help passengers in need and returned lost luggage, valuable articles.