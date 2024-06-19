Visakhapatnam: Reaching out to needy through annadanam

Visakhapatnam: ‘Nithya annadaanam seva’ is a programme aimed at the helpless starving people in rural areas, said blind teacher R.Jagadish Babu.

The programme initially started with feeding 30 people and it expanded to 95 within three years of span.

Jagadish Babu mobilises funds from his own resources and with the support of his friends to organise the annadanam seva operating for three years in Reddipalli village under the aegis of Lions club of Visakhapatnam. The main motto behind the seva is to feed the poor who do not have support, are bedridden and unable to cook even though they receive pension and other groceries from the government. Lunch is provided to them by noon at their doorsteps. Lions club of Visakhapatnam extended support to 60 people, while the rest of the people were supported by Jagadish Babu and his friends. Prof N V N Durga Prasad, lion M Prasada Rao and M S Reddy contributed to the programme.