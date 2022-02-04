Visakhapatnam: Residents seek better sanitation

Visakhapatnam: Poor sanitation and dug up roads at Rajiv Nagar near highway in Marripalem continue to bother residents. In a place where close to 400 families reside, colony people say that roads and drains have worn out because of their age. Even though the pipeline works have been completed in the locality long back, the roads were not the same as before.



At nights, the travel becomes riskier as many try to skid along the path. With the help of donors, 'Sri Dasanjaneya Varasiddhi Raja Ganapathi Swamy' temple was built in the neighbourhood. "A number of spiritual activities take place in the shrine from time to time. Similarly, a community hall was also established to offer respite to senior citizens and colony people to meet and organise events," says P Sriram Murthy, president of the temple committee. Explaining the condition of sanitation, J Satyanarayana, a colony resident, says, "Drains get blocked very frequently here. In some parts, the drainage system has become dilapidated and they should be repaired. We appeal to the corporation officials to focus on better sanitation maintenance in the colony."

A site was earmarked for development of a park in the locality. "But it did not take shape so far. Moreover, the land set aside for the park is now being encroached. If the corporation could step in to resolve the issue or allot land for the park, the construction could be taken up with immediate effect," says K Krishna, another resident.

For long, residents here demand patchworks for the roads and improved sanitation maintenance.

Domestic water stagnated in the drain A bad road in the locality




