Visakhapatnam: Residents seek road repair works

Visakhapatnam: While some of the stretches at Simhadri Nagar are quite convenient to commute, few others are sure to offer a bumpy ride. Though the residents are adept at maneuvering through the paths, cautious driving is required for the outsiders. The three-decade-old colony attracted the employees of Simhachalam Devasthanam who invested in the plots then. A part of the neighbourhood is marred due to the long-pending 'Simhachalam panchagramalu issue.' Because of this issue, many plots remain vacant even now. As part of the locality falls under the ambit of Simhachalam panchagramalu issue, some of the owners, who preferred to move out of the place, sold out their plots. Drainage system in the locality is considerably in a good condition. Some of the roads in the locality are BT roads, while CC roads stretch along a few others. Since BT roads were laid long back, potholes along the path cause inconvenience to the commuters. "Apart from the good drainage system, sanitation maintenance of the colony is also quite regular. If repair works are taken up in some of the pothole-ridden roads, the locality will be more resident-friendly," suggests Anand, a resident of the neighbourhood. Residents here seek road repair works so that they can travel with ease. A storm water drain that flows along the entrance of the locality is partly damaged and the residents ask for fixing it up at the earliest. Since the colony has vacant plots, residents convert them into mini dumping yards for their convenience. This trend, the colony association members point out, should change.