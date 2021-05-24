Visakhapatnam: Revenue, police officials told to be vigilant

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao directed the revenue and police officials to alert fishermen not to venture into sea for fishing as Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials at Bheemunipatnam camp office here on Monday and informed that the district administration is prepared to face any eventuality.

Srinivasa Rao lauded the services being rendered by the doctors and officers in times of the pandemic. Those infected with coronavirus can be admitted to the 800-bed Covid Care Centre at Bakkanapalem, he mentioned.

Srinivasa Rao said oxygen beds were available at INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam Government Hospital and also at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

He said partial curfew rules should be implemented strictly and police should take necessary steps to enforce social distance in the markets.

Revenue Divisional Officer P Kishore, zonal commissioner, doctors and revenue officials participated in the review.