Visakhapatnam: RINL bags a UK certification for its rebars

Visakhapatnam : Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) received Cares (UK) certification for superior quality concrete reinforcement bars (rebars). Terming it as a significant achievement of the company, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said the certificate was received for reinforcement bars of 16 mm to 36 mm.

He appreciated the light and medium merchant mill (LMMM) department of the company for achieving international recognition. Cares, an internationally acclaimed certification authority for reinforcing steels has certified RINL with certifications BS4449:2005, CS2:2012 and SS560:2016 for export of LMMM re-bars.

At a programme held at the office administration building, Atul Bhatt expressed happiness over receiving the certificate. “The accomplishment reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence in quality and process capability, reinforcing our position as industry leaders in the 16mm to 36mm re-bars segment,” he mentioned.

This certification that came into effect from January 29th is valid for a period of one year. It was issued after conducting thorough audits, both online and offline, with respect to stringent checklist confirming quality, product parameters, process and procedures, marketing, QATD, RS and RS, CTQM, IT and ERP, instrumentation and PPM were involved and supported LMMM in the audit process for obtaining the certification.

With the certificate, RINL will be listed as a quality assured manufacturer for products i.e.16 mm to 36 mm rebars and will be on the international map. Also, it will open the market for RINL to the European Union, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Singapore and other South and East Asian countries.