Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD lauds award winners

Visakhapatnam: CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt felicitated the winners of the International Award of ICQCC-2021. The International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2021) was held this year in Hyderabad under the aegis of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI).

QC team Prerna of SMS department consisting of Ch Babu Rao, M Sailesh, M Durga Prasad, G Srinivasa Rao and T Prasad bagged Par Excellence Award.

The QC team Niyantran of RS and RS department comprising S Venkateswarulu, J Satya Kumar, A Atchuta Ramaiah, V Bhogeswara Rao and K Srinivasa Rao and QC team 'Pragati'of L&DC department bagged bagged Excellence Awards. Also, RINL bagged the Long Participation Award for its continuous participation in ICQCC for more than decades.

Meanwhile, Atul Bhatt felicitated the National Award Winners in the suggestion scheme competitions conducted by Indian National Suggestion Schemes' Association (INSSAN). He complimented the winners for their efforts in bringing laurels to the company. Besides, RINL bagged the top prize for excellence in implementation of the Suggestion Scheme under the Steel Industry category.