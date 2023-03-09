Visakhapatnam: RINL mines bag prizes

Visakhapatnam: Garbham Manganese Mines (GMM) of RINL was adjudged as the overall best mines under medium large mechanised mines category out of 22 mines in Hyderabad region (AP and Telangana States) by the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Garbham Manganese Mines (GMM) has achieved overall second prize in medium large mechanised mine category out of 22 mines in Hyderabad region (AP and Telangana states) which participated in the competition. GMM also won 4 prizes in various category competitions, including first prize in waste dump management and second prize in the areas of sustainable development, mineral beneficiation, systematic and scientific development.

Every year, Indian Bureau of Mines inspects various major mineral mines and judges mines based on various important parameters before presenting prizes. The prestigious prizes were given away recently at the 28th Mines Environmental and Mineral Conservation (ME&MC) week 2022-23 organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines in Hyderabad. In addition to the above, Jaggayyapeta Limestone Mines (JLM) of RINL competed with 22 mines under large mechanised mines category at the ME&MC week 2023 and won the second prize in sustainable development and third prize in mineral beneficiation categories.

MD, RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi congratulated the team for bringing glory to the organisation.