Visakhapatnam: Rituals at 'unauthorised' burial ground worry residents here

Visakhapatnam: Performing the last rites to the deceased right in front of their residence has become a major problem for the residents of Venkatadri Nagar near Srinivas Nagar.

For the past several years, the dispute over the existence of unauthorised burial ground continues between two sections of people belonging to different localities.

The dispute is between those residing in Palle Narayanapuram, Golla Narayanapuram and Srinivas Nagar and with those living in Venkatadri Nagar. While some community people from the three colonies claim that they have been performing the last rites for their family members since their ancestors' time, the residents of Venkatadri Nagar oppose the ritual. "As per the government records, there is no space allotted for a burial ground in the locality. Every time a body arrives for the cremation, dispute between the groups appears to be inevitable. And as residents, we are tired of the unresolved issue that continues to trouble us for years long," rues P Srihari, president of the colony RWA.

For decades, Venkatadri Nagar stayed away from development. The area that falls under the ambit of 'Simhachalam panchagramalu' land issue has been deprived of any new construction since long.

Though the layout was formed in 1988, the neighbourhood is a home for those who came to the locality much before the 'Simhachalam panchagramalu' issue cropped up.

About 100 families live in the neighbourhood. With many not able to build houses due to lack of permission, vacant plots in the area have eventually turned into a dump yard.

Back in the 90s, when the colony was under the rule of the panchayat, the roads and drains came into existence. Residents here say that though some of the roads got sanctioned during the TDP regime, they were later diverted to other wards. Lack of proper roads continue to trouble the locals.

Shortage of sanitation staff has led to poor maintenance of the colony. "Recently, dengue cases were also registered in our neighbourhood. We have given a representation to the GVMC Commissioner, listing our woes. We are hopeful that something might turn out to be better at least in the coming days," hopes P Bhanunand, secretary of the association.

Residents say that the colony needs to be made into a liveable space for them and fixing bad roads needs immediate attention.