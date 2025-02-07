Visakhapatnam: Robotic-assisted total knee replacement performed

Visakhapatnam: Surgeons at Care Hospitals in Visakhapatnam successfully performed a robotic-assisted total knee replacement on a 50-year-old patient suffering from severe knee arthritis. This achievement marks a significant leap forward in orthopaedic care, allowing a single, streamlined surgery that traditionally would have required multiple staged operations over an extended period.

The patient had earlier sustained a fracture in the left thigh bone, which healed in angular deformity, leading to severe knee arthritis. The presence of an implant inside further complicated the case.

However, thanks to advanced capabilities of robotic surgery, the hospital’s team was able to address both deformity and arthritis in a single surgical procedure without removing the pre-existing implant. The Velys robotic system, which offers unparalleled precision and efficiency, allowed the surgeons to bypass certain steps required in conventional surgeries.

Elaborating about the procedure, senior consultant, orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgeon at the hospital Ravi Chandra Vattipalli said, “This represents a significant breakthrough in orthopaedic surgery. By incorporating robotic technology, we have successfully overcome the limitations of traditional staged procedures.

The precision and personalisation that robotics allows us to aid in tailoring the surgery based on the patient’s unique anatomy, ensuring optimal alignment, enhanced functionality, and a faster recovery.” The patient, who suffered from debilitating knee pain and restricted mobility, is on the road to recovery.