Visakhapatnam: RTA conducts special drive

Visakhapatnam: During Sankranti festival, a majority of private bus operators' cash in on the growing rush by hiking the ticket price. To place a check on them, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials are conducting a special drive in Visakhapatnam. As a part of the drive that continues till January 17, Motor Vehicle inspectors are inspecting private buses at various places in the district.

During peak season, private bus operators tend to charge exorbitant fares from the passengers. So far, RTA registered cases against 71 buses, seized three buses in Visakhapatnam, and collected Rs 1.44 lakh as penalty from the operators. The cases included excess fare, overloading of passengers, and violation of MV act. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam warned that the buses will be seized if they collect exorbitant fares. He said the drive would be conducted even after the Sankranti period. Special teams were formed for the purpose of the drive, he added. Photo caption: As a part of the special drive, bus documents being verified by the RTA officials in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.