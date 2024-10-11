Visakhapatnam: RTO launches special drive

Visakhapatnam: Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials launched a special drive in Visakhapatnam to place a check on violations of private bus operators. As part of it, they inspected contract carriage (private) buses at various places and near NAD junction, Gambheeram and Aganampudi.

The RTO officials registered a number of cases against the private bus operators for violating norms and seized 8 buses. Keeping Dasara festival in view, the bus operators are violating norms, fleecing passengers by charging exorbitant fares.

To place a check, the RTO launched a drive from October 9. The cases filed included charging excess fare, overloading of passengers and not maintaining the list of passengers. Deputy Transport Commissioner G Adinarayana warned the private operators that the buses will be seized if they collect extra fares. He said the special drive would be continued till the season was completed.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors M Butchi Raju, Ganesh Reddy, Rajarao, Rangarao participated in the drive.