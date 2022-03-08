Visakhapatnam: Sanitation takes a hit

Visakhapatnam: Datta Sai Nagar, located close to Prahladapuram, is facilitated with good CC roads and drainage system.A part of the colony falls under the purview of Simhachalam temple land issue.

As a result, a few plots were left vacant.During the previous tenure, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation ward corporators were successful in providing basic infrastructure such as roads and drains in the neighbourhood.Since the colony is close to Prahladapuram-Gopalapatnam main road, accessing any mode of transport, including RTC buses or auto rickshaws, is quite easy for the people here.Also, colony people can access all kinds of commercial outlets and essential supply stores as they dot the neighbourhood.

These apart, locals can also gain access to healthcare facilities, banks and Rythu bazaar. However, the neighbourhood is suffering from poor sanitation. Subdrains are not cleaned properly at regular intervals. In addition, garbage litter is strewn along the roads and in vacant areas.A trench set up to collect rainwater has been blocked and filled with rocks and mud. Sharing their woes, residents of the colony, say, "The subdrains are not properly cleaned.



During monsoon season, the situation gets even worse as the sewage overflows."The colony is adjacent to a hill. The residents complain of mosquito menace and say that they are prone to seasonal diseases.

They demand that the sanitation should be improved and drains should be cleaned at regular intervals.