Visakhapatnam: SBI donates Rs 23 Lakh worth Covid safety gear to DMH office

Visakhapatnam: As part of CSR activity and collective fight against Covid-19, State Bank of India administrative office donated 1,500 PPE kits, 2 lakh surgical masks worth Rs 23 lakh to the District Medical and Health Office here on Thursday.

The endeavour was taken up with the support of SBI Foundation Corporate Centre, Mumbai.

DGM of the module K Ranga Rajan handed over the items to district Covid special officer and principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar and district medical and health officer P S Suryanarayana.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranga Rajan said the PPE kits and surgical masks were given to the doctors, nursing staff and other health staff in the district. This year, he informed, the bank spent Rs 75 crore so far for Covid-19 relief measures.

During lockdown period AO has distributed grocery kits worth Rs 5 lakh to the poor people. Sudhakar appreciated the CSR activities being undertaken by SBI during these tough times.