Live
- Buying in RIL, ITC lifts indices
- Father of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan passes away at 98
- NMDC hosts Vigilance Awareness Week campaign
- SUMUM conducts first Plasma Exchange therapy in Odisha
- LuLu plans Rs 3,500-cr investment in TS over 3 years
- BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen
- CWS Hospital in Rourkela is ailing
- Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952
- Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary
- World Rabies Day
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Seminar on 'Indian Navy's Vision- 2047'
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A two-day seminar on the theme 'Indian Navy's Vision- 2047' was conducted in Visakhapatnam.Hosted by the Maritime Warfare Centre under...
Visakhapatnam: A two-day seminar on the theme 'Indian Navy's Vision- 2047' was conducted in Visakhapatnam.
Hosted by the Maritime Warfare Centre under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, the seminar was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.
A number of eminent speakers from academia, retired diplomats, scientists along with serving and retired naval officers presented papers during the seminar.
A compendium of papers was released on culmination and the proceedings were sealed in a time capsule to be opened on August 16, 2047.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS