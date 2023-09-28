Visakhapatnam: Seminar on 'Indian Navy's Vision- 2047'

Visakhapatnam: A two-day seminar on the theme 'Indian Navy's Vision- 2047' was conducted in Visakhapatnam.

Hosted by the Maritime Warfare Centre under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, the seminar was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

A number of eminent speakers from academia, retired diplomats, scientists along with serving and retired naval officers presented papers during the seminar.

A compendium of papers was released on culmination and the proceedings were sealed in a time capsule to be opened on August 16, 2047.