Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple gets Rs 55 crore under PRASAD

Visakhapatnam: As a part of temple tourism development, Simhachalam Devasthanam here is all set to be spruced up at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

Sharing details, tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said the funds were sanctioned under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme by the Union government.

Earlier, proposals to the tune of Rs 70 crore have been sent to the ministry of tourism to develop Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Also, proposals were made to develop SriPsailam Devasthanam, Kanaka Durga temple, Annavaram temple and Arasavalli temples in the state.

However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism minister said, the project has been delayed. A letter was sent to the Union tourism minister to implement the PRASAD scheme at the earliest. "Responding to that, under secretary (tourism) S S Varma and other officials visited Simhachalam Devasthanam on Friday," the minister said.

In connection with the project, the path from Madhavadhara to Simhachalam will be developed. Apart from 'yagnashala', bathing ghats will be facilitated at 'pushkarini'.

Similarly, changing rooms, lighting and landscaping will be taken up. Taking a cue from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Venkateswara temple, the queue complex will also be expanded.

After paying a visit to the Simhachalam temple, Varma said, "An action plan will be readied to develop the temple. Once it gets approved, works will be commenced under PRASAD."

Executive director of AP tourism A L M Reddy, tourism divisional manager Prasada Reddy and executive officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M V Surya Kala, among others took part in the meeting.