Visakhapatnam: Six arrested in Pendurthi land grab case

Visakhapatnam: Doddi Kiran, who was arrested on Friday night in connection with the attack on the revenue staff at Sattivanipalem on January 27, was remanded to judicial custody, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said. Giving details, the CP mentioned that the police received a complaint against Doddi Kiran and others charging them of trespassing into a land in a bid to encroach it and preventing the revenue staff from discharging their duties who received minor injuries.

Based on the complaint received from the officials, the police started investigation and arrested three persons Mohammad Gouse Jaani alias Munna (42), B Hari Babu (40) and M Parameswara Rao alias Paramesh (36) on January 28, the next day after the incident happened. However, two of the accused were absconding from the city.

Special teams were formed to nab them- Doddi Kiran (Accused-1) and Jeeni Pavan Kumar alias Giyani Pavan (Accused-3), who's working as a driver. With the support of the local police assistance, A1 and A3 were taken into custody at Maharani Chowk, near highway Mukerian junction, Hoshiarpur district.

It is found that Doddi Kiran was involved in half a dozen criminal cases.he CP lauded the work of the police personnel, including Pendurthi Inspector of Police K Ashok Kumar, Sub Inspectors Balivada Ganesh and S Rama Murthy, police constables R Santosh Kumar and Vasupalli Apparao, Siva Kumar, S Vasu and V Srinu for their involvement in solving the case.