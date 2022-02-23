Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled, a few rescheduled

Visakhapatnam: Due to safety related works for commissioning of phases-1 Malugur yard in Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, some of the trains will be partially cancelled or diverted or rescheduled.

Partial cancellation: Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi express (18463) leaving Bhubaneswar on March 3 and 4 will be short terminated at Sri Satyasai Prashanti Nilayam. In return, KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti express (18464) will start from Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam on February 24th, March 4th and 5th instead of KSR Bengaluru.

Hence there will be no services of this train between Sri Satya Prashanti Nilayam and KSR Bangalore on the above days. Puri-Yesvantpur Garibrath Express (22883) leaving Puri on March 4 will run in diverted route via Vijayawada, Gudur, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Banaswadi skipping Guntur, Narasaraopet, Markapur Road, Nandyal, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka.

Meanwhile, KSR Bengaluru - Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express (18464) leaving KSR Bengaluru on March 17 will be rescheduled by one hour, 15 minutes late.