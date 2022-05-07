Visakhapatnam: Special trains for candidates appearing for RRB exam

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the exam season in view, three special trains towards Chirala (near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh) would be operated for the convenience of the candidates appearing for Railway Recruitment Board Examination.

While two trains will run between Shalimar-Chirala-Shalimar, another train will run between Hatia-Chirala-Hatia.

Shalimar-Chirala-Shalimar RRB Examination Special (08005/08006):

Shalimar-Chirala Special (08005) will leave Shalimar to reach Chirala at 6 am on 8 May. In the return direction, Chirala-Shalimar Special (08006) will depart Chirala o¬n May 9 at 7.25 pm and reach Shalimar at 9.20 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, JajpurKeonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada between Shalimar and Chirala.

Shalimar-Chirala Special (08013) will leave Shalimar o¬n May 8 at 6 am and reach Chirala at 6 am the next day. In return direction, Chirala-Shalimar Special (08014) departs Chirala o¬n May 10 at 7:25 pm and reaches Shalimar at 9:20 pm the next day.

Similarly, Hatia-Chirala Special (08615) will leave Hatia o¬n May 7 at 11:55 pm and reach Chirala at 6.15 am the third day. In return direction, Chirala-Hatia Special (08616) will depart Chirala o¬n May 10 at 9:30 pm and reach Hatia at 5 am the third day.

The train halts at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur City, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada between Hatia and Chirala.

Short terminated Meanwhile, in view of safety measures, the following trains will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur.

Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express train (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam till May 11 will be terminated at Jagdalpur.

Similarly, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express train (18513) will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam till May 12 instead of Kirandul. Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train (18551) leaving Visakhapatnam from till May 11 will be short terminated at Jagdalpur. Also, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (18552) will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam till May 12 instead of Kirandul.