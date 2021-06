Visakhapatnam: Special trains to clear rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the rush, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains between Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram and Bhubaneswar-Lokamanya Tilak terminus from June 30.

Bhubaneswar-Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (08575) special train will leave Bhubaneswar on June 30 at 4 pm which will arrive Visakhapatnam the same day at 10:55 pm and will reach Lokmaya Tilak Terminus at 2:15 pm on July 2.

In the return direction, Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Bhubaneswar (08576) train will leave Lokamanya Tilak terminus at 6.55 a.m. on July 2 which will reach Visakhapatnam at 10.40 am on July 3 will reach Bhubaneswar at 5:50 pm the same day.

The service has stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Pitapuram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune.

This apart, Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram (08415) special will leave Bhubaneswar on June 30 and on July 1 at 12:10 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 6:50 pm. It will arrive at Krishnarajapuram at 12:05 pm the next day.

In the return direction, Krishnarajapuram-Bhubaneswar (08416) will leave Krishanrajapuram on July 1 and July 2 at 4:55 pm which will arrive Visakhapatnam the next day at 10:25 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 6:15 pm.

