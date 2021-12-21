  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Sports & Games Meet-2021 commences

Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao distributing prizes to the winners in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao distributing prizes to the winners in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

A two day-long Sports and Games Meet-2021 for police personnel was inaugurated here on Monday at Kailasagiri Armed Reserve grounds.

Visakhapatnam: A two day-long Sports and Games Meet-2021 for police personnel was inaugurated here on Monday at Kailasagiri Armed Reserve grounds.

Following Covid-19 norms, cops from Anakapallesubdivision, Narsipatnam, Paderu and Chintapallisubdivision and armed reserve along with home guards and ministerial staff took part in the various sports activities as a part of the meet.

The winners were presented prizes at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam superintendent of police B Krishna Rao said sports acts as a stress buster and provides relief to the police to cope with the stress.

Joint director Special Enforcement Bureau S Satish Kumar, ASP (Crimes) B Lakshmi Narayana, DSPs DSRVSN Murthy, K Pravin Kumar and P Srinivasa Rao among others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X