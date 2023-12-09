Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Sreedhar Reddy bags ‘Man of Excellence’ Award
Visakhapatnam : General Manager of IT Promotions, Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency V Sreedhar Reddy bagged ‘Man of Excellence’ Award.
Presented by the Indian Achievers’ Forum, the award was given to Sreedhar Reddy in recognition of his outstanding professional achievement and contribution towards nation building.
This apart, Reddy also received Excellence in Information Technology by Xel Research for Global Choice Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar, Bharat Bhushan Award -2023 presented by Ambedkar Global Foundation.
International Achievers Forum presented outstanding achievement award for information technology and finance on the occasion of the 17th International Achievers Conference and Awards in Thailand
Also, Reddy has been nominated for the Mahatma Gandhi Medal of Honour for his outstanding contribution in the field of Information Technology. The award will be given to him in January in London by NRI Business Forum.