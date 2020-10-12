Visakhapatnam: State to provide quality education to all children says Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made revolutionary changes in education system with an aim to provide quality education to all children irrespective of their social status, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Monday.

Distributing Jagananna Kanuka at Zilla Parishad High School at Chandrampalem in Bheemunipatnam constituency, he said many welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu- Nedu, Gorumudda and now Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka have been introduced for the poor.

Authorities were instructed to complete the Naadu- Nedu works by December.

The Minister reiterated that welfare schemes were implemented in a manner that no other government has ever done so far. Every parent wants to enroll their children in government schools, he opined.

Elaborating about Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka, Minister mentioned that the kits were being distributed to students from Class I to X.

Later, he visited fishermen villages at Mangamaripeta and Peda Jalaripeta. He interacted with the fishermen and advised to take precautions in view of the low pressure. People were advised to be vigilant as the intensity will be high when the low pressure crosses the coast.