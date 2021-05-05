Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees' strike postponed

Visakhapatnam: Trade union leaders of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) announced postponement of the strike scheduled on May 6.

The strike was planned for the wage agreement for workers. Trade union leaders met Director (Personnel) of RINL, KC Das, at his office here on Wednesday and handed over a representation on the postponement of the strike.

Keeping the growing coronavirus cases in view, they explained that they were postponing the strike.

Steel Plant recognised union president J Ayodhyaram demanded that the plant management should implement a wage agreement.

Union general secretary YT Das, AITUC leader D Adinarayana, other members K. Satya Rao and D Suresh Babu participated in the programme.