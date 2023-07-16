Live
Visakhapatnam: Stray dog attacks two children
Visakhapatnam: In yet another attack by stray dog, two kids were attacked by a canine.
The incident happened at Porlupalem village near Vepagunta.
The locals, however, came to the rescue of the children when they shouted for help.
Two kids were injured in the attack and they were getting treated in a hospital.
