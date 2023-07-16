  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Stray dog attacks two children

Visakhapatnam: Stray dog attacks two children
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In yet another attack by stray dog, two kids were attacked by a canine.The incident happened at Porlupalem village near Vepagunta. The...

Visakhapatnam: In yet another attack by stray dog, two kids were attacked by a canine.

The incident happened at Porlupalem village near Vepagunta.

The locals, however, came to the rescue of the children when they shouted for help.

Two kids were injured in the attack and they were getting treated in a hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X