Visakhapatnam: Students advised to focus on their goals

Visakhapatnam: Students who complete engineering stream should engage in a job so that the academics can add meaning to their professional life and aid in their personal growth, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Inaugurating a hostel block built by South Asia LPG Company Private Limited at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Andhra University here on Wednesday, the minister said students should dream high, reach their goals and bring glory to the varsity.

He exhorted the students to make use of the facilities provided by AU. He mentioned that the government schools are being developed under the 'Nadu - Nedu' scheme and Rs 15,000 crore is spent for the development of government schools. Further, the IT Minister stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that education is the real asset for students and the government should take the onus to provide it to the students.

Digital classrooms, state-of-the-art facilities, implementation of English medium and development of basic facilities form a part of the infrastructure facilitated by the government to the students, he added. Amarnath mentioned that AU has been making progress in the last three years and stands out in competing with the national institutions such as IITs. Managing Director and CEO of South Asia LPG Sanjoy Kumar Guha said there was a need to increase the priority and representation of women in all sectors.

He advised the youth to come up with inventions required for the present competitive world. AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said the new block at the women's hostel is an additional asset of the university. He recalled that late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had given necessary permissions for the establishment of AU Women's Engineering College. AU Rector K Samatha, Registrar V Krishna Mohan, principals SK Bhatti, P Srinivasa Rao, Y Rajendra Prasad, V Vijaya Lakshmi and other staff were present.