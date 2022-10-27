Visakhapatnam: Students get a glimpse of latest weapons

Visakhapatnam: Students should be aware of the latest weapons and technology used by the police department while the cops render their duties, said Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali. Inaugurating the police open house exhibition organised on Wednesday as a part of Police Commemoration Week in Anakapalli, the SP said the open house programme was held with an intention to encourage the youth in joining the police department. Among others, essay writing and other competitions would be organised for the students, visits to the families of the martyred policemen, medical camp and blood donation camps form a part of the weeklong observance, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP (Administration) B Vijaya Bhaskar said the students should take advantage of the 'open house'. He appealed to them to download Disha app with their family members and utilise its service in times of emergency.

The students were made aware of the use of communication, arresting the accused in crime cases with the help of dog squad, detection of narcotics, explosives, bomb disposal tools, criminal investigation procedure, among others.

Body worn cameras, drone cameras, VHF sets, and robots were displayed at the exhibition.

Students showed keen interest in learning about the Deep Search Metal Detector (DSMD), telescope manipulator and remote wire cutter used by the bomb disposal team. Those studying from Narayana, Bhashyam, Chaitanya, GVMC and Samyukta School and Colleges visited the exhibition. Disha DSP M Maheswara Rao, reserve inspector Satish, Anakapalli Town SHO Mohana Rao, Disha PS CI Lakshmi, officers and staff participated.