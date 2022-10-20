Visakhapatnam: Students, teachers visit INS Airavat

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Indian Navy organised an educational visit for school children onboard warship for two days. The annual event that concluded on Wednesday aided in educating them about the navy. About 1,714 students and 198 teachers from 30 schools located in various parts of the state visited INS Airavat, an amphibious ship of the Eastern Fleet, in Visakhapatnam.

Along with giving an overview of the Indian Navy, its primary role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests was explained to the teachers and children. They were also briefed about the operational capabilities of various Indian naval ships, submarines and aircraft.

Students were given a guided tour of INS Airavat, informed about various weapons and sensors fitted onboard the ship and its capabilities towards conducting amphibious operations. The interaction with naval personnel on a warship provided a new platform for the students that highlighted the importance of the maritime security of the nation, the general functioning of the Indian Navy and life onboard a warship, among others.