Visakhapatnam: Swachhta Pakhwada: Contests held to promote cleanliness

Visakhapatnam: As a part of Swachhta Pakhwada observance at Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, competitions were held at Visakhapatnam railway station on Wednesday.

About 50 children took part in drawing, painting and debate contests organised in two categories.

The themes of the contests were 'our environment', 'India and cleanliness' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. The objective of the event was to share best practices and encourage youngsters to inculcate healthy and clean habits.

President of ECoRWWO Parijat Satpathy, who attended as chief guest, gave away merit certificates to the winners. Vice-president of ECoRWWO Kalpana Gupta along with others was present.