Visakhapatnam: Swechha reaches out to adolescent girls

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to protect the health and hygiene of the adolescent girls, Andhra Pradesh government launched 'Swechha' programme at Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The programme was launched in virtual mode by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from his camp office at Tadepalligudem.

Girl students studying from Classes VII to XII will receive 10 quality napkins free of cost every month.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister M Srinviasa Rao encouraged the children to focus on their studies and come up in life. "The State government is according top priority to providing security to women. As a part of it, Disha App was introduced," the minister mentioned.

After the distribution of sanitary napkins, the minister and district collector A Mallikarjuna had meals with children in the school.

The launch of Swechha was participated by MP G Madhavi, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, district collector A Mallikarjuna, ZP chairperson J Subhadra and district education officer L Chandra Kala.