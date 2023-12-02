  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: TDP corporators allege bias in fund allocations

TDP parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao speaking at the corporators meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Party parliamentary president Srinivasa Rao says Mayor is allocating crores of rupees to ruling party corporators while neglecting wards representing Oppn

Visakhapatnam : Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari is treating the Opposition corporators in a biased manner, alleged TDP parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at a meeting held with GVMC corporators here on Friday, Srinivasa Rao raised an objection over the allotment of budget for development works in a discriminatory manner. The Mayor allotted crores of rupees to the ruling party corporators and neglected the wards represented by Opposition party corporators, he pointed out.

During the meeting, the TDP corporators alleged that crores of rupees are being sanctioned for the YSRCP civic body members to carry out development works.

When Opposition party corporators asked GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma for funds, the public representatives said that he responded to them stating that there was no budget at the moment.

TDP corporator Bommidi Ramana said earlier the Mayor announced Rs 1 crore would be allocated to each ward in Greater Visakhapatnam. But the funds were not released so far, he recalled.

GVMC deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao alleged that corporation officials were also giving top priority to the ruling party corporators. TDP corporators Bonda Jagan, S Rajasekhar, M Mutyala naidu, PV Narasimham and P Srinu participated in the meeting.

