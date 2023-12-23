Visakhapatnam: TDP to harp on YSRCP’s failures, strengthen party cadre next

Visakhapatnam : Listening to people’s woes and identifying failures in the government, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra came to a close. Following which, the young leader is all set to launch another campaign. This time, it is going to be with the party cadre.

While the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu would take up public meetings and road shows across Andhra Pradesh to draw the attention of voters and bring the ruling party’s lapses to their notice, his son would get busy in boosting the cadre’s morale by organising constituency-wise conferences across 175 constituencies in the state.

Already, Lokesh has completed a 3,132-km-long Yuva Galam padayatra in 226 days, covering 97 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. His padayatra garnered an overwhelming response from the public. Drawing inspiration from the endeavour, the focus is now on coaxing the party cadre and encouraging them to prepare for the ensuing poll battle.

During the padayatra, Lokesh shared his plans with The Hans India that his next focus will be on holding extensive meetings with the party cadre in 175 constituencies. “Earlier, my awareness was confined to a few departments. Thanks to the padayatra, it helped me widen my horizons and gain a grip over multiple departments and on various public issues,” Lokesh shared.

Elaborating about his future plans, the TDP national general secretary said the party cadre would be made well aware of the state government’s failure and motivated to work at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the party's strengths, Lokesh recalled it was the TDP that introduced a kg of rice to the people at Rs.2. “Our party's cycle has two wheels. One focuses on development, while the other on welfare of the people. The development wheel will eventually accelerate the welfare wheel. Introducing welfare schemes is not new to any government. But equal preference should be given to development of the state as well,” opined Lokesh, adding that the TDP will focus on both aspects.