Visakhapatnam: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy speech to draw a huge crowd

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam is going to be the venue for Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s speech targeting YSR Congress Party, TDP and BJP at a public meeting scheduled on March 16.

After taking charge as the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state Telangana, Revanth Reddy is arriving in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. It is expected that he will deliver an aggressive speech on how political parties in the state failed to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised.

The Congress Party leaders say that the CM will also announce the strategy to save the VSP.

The leaders of the party say that election notification is also likely to be released by the time the Telangana Chief Minister starts his speech at Trishna Grounds located near the VSP in Visakhapatnam.

The Congress Party cadre is of a hope that the CM’s speech will help the party to reach voters in the state along with the protection of the steel plant.

The steel plant declaration public meeting arrangements are going on in full swing at the venue. Along with party national leaders, AP and Telangana leaders will also participate in the open meeting. The party leaders mentioned that there is a possibility of releasing the Congress AP manifesto during the meeting. Along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AP Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore and APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy will participate and address the gathering. Senior leaders of AP Congress, led by former PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, city president Gompa Govinda Raju and Gajuwaka segment in-charge J Mutyalu are personally monitoring the arrangements made for the meeting.

They said that about 70,000 people will attend this meeting and its main purpose is to oppose the privatisation of VSP and save the industry which is the lifeline of the region. They also informed that Congress is going to hold its next meeting in Guntur. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest, they added.

Congress will reveal its stand on Amaravati as the capital of AP at the venue, Gidugu Rudra Raju said.

APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy is already criticising the ruling party on all aspects. There is an anxiety among people of AP as well as political circles about how Revanth Reddy’s speech will be continued.