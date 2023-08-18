Visakhapatnam: Tension prevails at Gangavaram Port

Visakhapatnam : Tension prevailed as workers and labourers tried to enter the main gate of Gangavaram Port as a part of the ‘Chalo Gangavaram’ organised here on Thursday.

As the workers insisted on laying siege to the port, policemen tried to stop them, leading to a clash between the contract workers and the police. For the past few months, labour unions have been demanding reinstatement of sacked port workers and payment of minimum wages, with the support of the union leaders. In addition, the agitation at the port also included demand for increment and other benefits such as one time settlement. Also, they demanded a minimum wage of Rs 36,000 for the contract workers working in the port.

Meanwhile, a large number of police were deployed to control the protesters gathered as a part of the ‘Chalo Gangavaram Port’. When the protesters managed to cross the fence alongside the port, the police tried to stop them. This led to jostling and some of the cops received injuries. Later, the police took some of the protesters into custody.

The protest garnered support from various parties, including YSRCP, JSP and TDP.