Visakhapatnam: Though noise pollution dips, AQI takes a hit

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating Diwali is synonymous with bursting crackers. The festival starts with the noise and sparkle of assorted firecrackers engulfed in smoke. After two years of Covid-induced dormant celebrations, people celebrated the festival of lights with enthusiasm. After a break, the practice of bursting firecrackers gained momentum like pre-Covid times. In Visakhapatnam, despite the weather being merciful, the noise pollution, however, recorded a minor dip on Diwali.

The air quality index (AQI) level pertaining to particulate matter (PM) 10 and PM 2.5 registered a rise compared to last Diwali season. Even though the noise pollution saw a dip during the festival, air quality took a hit. As per experts, an AQI value ranging up to 50 demonstrates good air quality, 51-100 is said to be satisfactory and the value crossing thereafter is considered as moderate. Anything beyond that is termed as poor, very poor and severe depending on the magnitude of the value recorded. On Monday, the city average PM10 stood at 149.6, while PM2.5 recorded 54.6. The highest PM10 was registered at Pedagantyada, while Auto Nagar recorded the highest PM2.5.

Last Diwali, the city average PM10 was 112, while PM2.5 was 55.3. Comparatively, the PM10 registered a rise of 37.6 micrograms per cubic meter this time. According to the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), zonal laboratory of Visakhapatnam, noise levels reached 74 dB (decibels) average on Diwali day. On October 18, the city average dB was 68. However, the average noise level registered 75 dB last year. In Vizag, noise levels monitoring centres are located near St Anthony School, Pandurangapuram, King George Hospital, Kurupam market, Jagadamba junction and RTC Complex. Of all, Pandurangapuram residential zone recorded 104.8 dB, the highest dB compared to other stations.