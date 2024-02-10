Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Traffic motorcycle, a towing vehicle added to city police fleet
Visakhapatnam: In a move to bring down road accidents and streamline traffic, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Limited provided 32 traffic motorcycles and a towing vehicle to the city police.
The fleet of vehicles was flagged off by City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, District Collector A Mallikarjuna in the presence of executive director of AMNS M Ravindranath and head (HR and Admin)-Vizag Asset DS Varma at RK Beach here on Friday. Lauding the efforts taken by the city police in mitigating growing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Ravindranath and Mr. Varma said the vehicles were given away to ease the traffic woes.
Apart from providing 25 more such vehicles next, they mentioned that the company plans to install traffic signboards in varying sizes along the route from AMNS plant towards Sheelanagar. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar said the motorcycles have been innovatively designed with digital boards to warn violators. Earlier, the AMNS provided solar power facilities to King George Hospital and Victoria Women’s Hospital and constructed a BC Welfare Hostel building at Is lampet.