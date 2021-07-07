Visakhapatnam: Trains rescheduled due to maintenance works

Visakhapatnam: Owing to maintenance works, passenger traffic over Pamban bridge has been suspended for a while.

The service will resume once the works get completed. In line with this, the following trains are partially cancelled between Mandapam and Rameswaram.

Yesvantpur-Howrah (06597) special train leaving Yesvantpur on July 8 and 15 will be rescheduled by three hours at the originating station.

Similarly, Agartala-Bangalore Cantt (02984) special train leaving Agartala on Tuesday and July 13 will be rescheduled by two hours and 30 minutes at the originating station.

Likewise, Villupuram-Kharagpur (06178) leaving Villupuram on July 13 will run in a diverted route via Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruttani. Hence this train will not touch Tiruvannamali, Vellore and Katpadi stations.

Following the commissioning of double line between Belsonda-Arangmahanadi in Titlagarh-Raipur section of Sambalpur Division, Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi (08573) special leaving Visakhapatnam on July 8 at 5.25 am will be rescheduled to leave at 8.25 am.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Waltair Division AK Tripathi said passengers should take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.