Visakhapatnam: Tribals protest for power supply

Visakhapatnam: Tribals from Ravikamatam and Koyyuru mandals continue to suffer due to lack of power supply for years. Demanding that they need power supply, those residing in Jeedugulalova, Jajulabanda and Ramachandrapuram villages staged a protest on Friday.

Some villages have a population of over 500 but still have no access to electricity. The tribals have to trek 10 kilometres even to charge their mobile phones.

The tribals warned that they will intensify their agitation if the government does not allocate funds with immediate effect to provide electricity.

CPM district working committee member K Govinda Rao, tribal union mandal president Ch Shankara Rao and Kora Mahesh participated in the protest by placing 'ada' leaves over their heads.