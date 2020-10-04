Visakhapatnam: Tribals take out rally against Maoists

Visakhapatnam: Tribals on Saturday took out a rally against the Maoists not to obstruct the construction of roads and cell towers in remote villages.



Hundreds of tribals participated in the rally from Bongaram, Pedabayalu mandal to Boitili, G. Madugula mandal, chanting slogans against the Maoists on Saturday.

The tribals demanded that the Maoists should extend their support to the development of the Agency area. They said the villages will be developed on all fronts with the help of the road connectivity and cell communication.

In some areas roads, cell towers were already constructed. But in a few other villages, cell tower works could not progress due to the presence of the Maoists. The tribals pointed out the Maoists should not interfere in the development works such as roads, cell towers and other government works.