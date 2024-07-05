Visakhapatnam: Tunnel construction in fast-track mode

Visakhapatnam: The construction of tunnels on the Kothavalasa Araku section of the KK line has reached a significant milestone with the blasting of 1.4-km long tunnel No 5 between Boddavara and Shivalingpuram. The work was supervised by Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Saurabh Prasad. It is a significant move taken up as part of the ongoing efforts to double the railway line by March 2026. This is the fourth tunnel to be taken up out of the six tunnels to be constructed in the tough Bodavara Shivalingpuram section.

The challenging Boddavara Shivlingapuram section, characterised by condolite rocks and soil comprising sandstone, underscores the complexity of the project. This initiative is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of railway operations in the region, providing crucial infrastructure for future transportation needs.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM Sudhir Gupta, Deputy Chief Engineer Rajeev Kumar and other divisional officers. The team monitored the close coordination between construction and divisional officials, which has streamlined operations and expedited the construction of tunnels on the KK line. A stretch of 96.45-km of the 189-km-long Koraput Kothavalasa section has been completed and the division is likely to cross 100-km of doubling in this part of KK line by August 15th, with commissioning of Gorapur - Darliput section. Close coordination between construction and divisional officials, streamlining operations to handle freight traffic as well as to provide enough blocks for blasting has led to expediting construction of tunnels along the KK line.