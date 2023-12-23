Visakhapatnam: V Jewellery Mart showroom offers products at factory price

Visakhapatnam : V Jewellery Mart opened its showroom on Thursday at Navaratna Trade Centre in Visakhapatnam. Managing director of Navaratna Estates Suresh Kumar Jain and Manchukonda Shyam, director of Navaratna estates and owner of Shyam Zaveri Jewellery made the first purchase while inaugurating the showroom.

Vysyaraju Raju, chairman of Vysyaraju Jewellers Pvt Ltd participated in the launch. During the inaugural, Syed Khaddar, unit manager said the jewellery showroom offered gold jewellery at factory price along with VVS clarity, EF colour and IGI certified diamonds.