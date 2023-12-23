  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: V Jewellery Mart showroom offers products at factory price

Visakhapatnam: V Jewellery Mart showroom offers products at factory price
x

V Jewellery Mart management and invitees at the inaugural of the showroom in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

V Jewellery Mart opened its showroom on Thursday at Navaratna Trade Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam : V Jewellery Mart opened its showroom on Thursday at Navaratna Trade Centre in Visakhapatnam. Managing director of Navaratna Estates Suresh Kumar Jain and Manchukonda Shyam, director of Navaratna estates and owner of Shyam Zaveri Jewellery made the first purchase while inaugurating the showroom.

Vysyaraju Raju, chairman of Vysyaraju Jewellers Pvt Ltd participated in the launch. During the inaugural, Syed Khaddar, unit manager said the jewellery showroom offered gold jewellery at factory price along with VVS clarity, EF colour and IGI certified diamonds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X