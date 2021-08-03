Visakhapatnam: Vexed with Modi's autocracy, protestors burn his effigy

Visakhapatnam: The BJP government will have to pay a heavy price for its dictatorship, cautioned all-party trade unions and public associations JAC chairman M Jaggunaidu.

Opposing the detention of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) trade union leaders at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a protest was carried out in Visakhapatnam at GVMC Gandhi statue here on Tuesday. As a part of the stir, the protestors burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Jaggunaidu said the employees were deeply affected by the impatience of Narendra Modi's government. He demanded the Centre to withdraw its decision on the strategic sale of the VSP.

Further, he said even after blocking the VSP employees from protesting, they succeeded in staging protests at Jantar Mantar. The Modi government has announced in Parliament that it will not step back from its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Jaggunaidu said and demanded allocation of its own mines to VSP instead of going ahead with the privatisation move.

JAC vice chairman Padala Ramana, CITU city president RKSV Kumar and AITUC leader G Vamanamurthy and CITU city leader M Subbarao took part in the protest.